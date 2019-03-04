Charities team up to host Midsummer Ball in Luton

Two Bedfordshire charities are inviting the public to support the work they do by attending a Midsummer Ball at Venue 360, in Luton.

Dunstable-based charity Kids In Action and CHUMS charity are jointly hosting the event on Friday, June 21.

Kids In Action

Guests will enjoy a three-course meal, entertainment from Joe Corrigan and Signature Swing and there will also be a raffle and auction with a range of prizes on offer.

Kids in Action provides support and social opportunities to children and adults with special needs. Their aim is to encourage participation in social activities in a safe environment.

Money raised from the Ball will be used for sensory equipment for the new playroom.

CHUMS’ mission is to improve the mental health and emotional wellbeing of children and young people in Luton and Bedfordshire.

The money raised at the Midsummer Ball will help fund the range of services they provide.

Tickets are £55 and available from both charities, for more information visit: www.kidsinaction.org.uk or chumscharity.org.