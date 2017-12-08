Charity Christmas party for everyone

Perfect Personalised Parties is inviting the community to a Christmas Charity Party at HQ Sports Bar, in Dunstable, on Saturday, December 16.

Party organiser Craig Lithgo wants everyone to join in the fun and raise money for Hospice at Home Volunteers and Keech Hospice Care’s children’s department.

He said: “It has been great in the past to raise money for charity and see the children have a great time and meet Santa. We will be raising money for two local charities and. We are asking people to bring an item of non-perishable food which will be donated to the foodbank, in return the children will get a present from Santa.”

The party starts at 11am and there will be soft play, a bouncy castle, a chance to meet Santa, and much more.

Tickets are £9 for children aged three and over, adults and those under three are free, go to www.perfectpersonalisedparties.co.uk for tickets.