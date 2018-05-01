Charity family fun day

A mum is organising a family fun day on Saturday, May 5, to raise money for Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s Maternity Bereavement Suite.

Rianna Steers, along with family and friends, is hosting the fun day at Caddington Sports and Social Club from 12noon till 4pm, and an auction night from 7pm till 11pm.

She said: “We’re raising money for the Luton and Dunstable Hospital Maternity Bereavement Suite in memory of our son Alfie who was stillborn in March 2016.

“The money we raise will go towards getting vital counselling sessions for parents bereaved by the death of their baby/babies.”

There will be a bouncy castle, gel nail painting, face painting, a penalty shootout, cake decorating stalls, a BBQ, bespoke craft stalls, an ice cream van, a tombola and some games. In the evening they will be hosting an auction which includes signed rugby tops from Northampton Saints and Harlequins and rugby game tickets.

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ldhmbs?utm_id=100&utm_term=7A4r2P6Gv.