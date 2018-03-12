Charity Gala Night in Dunstable to support Hospice At Home Volunteers

Mr Dunstable is organising a Charity Gala Night to raise money for Hospice At Home Volunteers.

Curtis Hinton, 21, of Houghton Regis, wants the whole community to get involved and is looking for businesses to support the event.

Hospice At Home Volunteers covers Dunstable and Houghton Regis, sending volunteers to provide practical and emotional support where it is needed to those living with a life limiting illness, and their family and carers.

The Charity Gala Night will be on Wednesday, August 29, with doors opening at 6pm and the showing starting at 7pm. Curtis, who won Mr Dunstable in May, has been doing lots of work in the community since he won. He said: “The evening will showcase fantastic entertainment, which will be confirmed in due course, alongside an exquisite meal whilst fundraising for this local charity. For me its not seen as doing ‘Charity work’, for me its just doing something I enjoy doing.

“If I can do something I enjoy and help people who are in need or people who may just be slightly struggling then why not, its a win win situation.”

Tickets are £45 each or £400 for a table of 10, which includes a complimentary drink and canapés on arrival, a programme for the evening and a three course meal provided by Lisa Roberts Catering.

The event is sponsored by Deakin-White Estate Agents and Curtis is still looking for any businesses that would like to sponsor the programme or advertise in it, for more information contact the Facebook Page @DunstableCharityGala.

Curtis added: “I want to bring the red carpet to Dunstable, Its a colourful town full of interesting people and putting events on like this with a view to just grow each year, will just bring more attention to the town and hopefully bring more people to visit.”

He is hoping to make the Charity Gala Night an annual event and will announce the chosen charity for 2019 at the event in August.

Tickets can be brought at http://buytickets.at/dunstablecharitygala/146321.