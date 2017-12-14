Charity opens first shop in Dunstable

Autism Befordshire opened the doors to its first charity shop, in Dunstable, last month.

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Vinod Tailor, marked the occasion by cutting the ribbon on Friday, November 24.

He was joined by Dunstable Town Mayor, Gloria Martin, MP Andrew Selous and members of the public at the new charity shop on Lowther Road, to learn more about Autism Bedfordshire.

The charity aims to improve the quality of life for autistic children, adults and their families.

They run a number of services in the town including a social activity group for children, a youth club for teenagers, a day time social group and skills course for adults and support people looking for employment.

Pamela Collins, shop manager, said: “We have been so lucky to have the support of the local community, businesses, schools and colleges.

“Families touched by the work we do have been sending donations from all over the county - the quality of the items has been amazing, it’s a real privilege to combine fashion and passion to try to keep vital services going.”

The charity shop has a homeware section and a designer clothes and accessories section.

Emma Reade, Autism Bedfordshire CEO, said: “Customers tell us that it feels more like a boutique - which is fantastic in our first venture!”

The charity is now looking for donations for the shop, they are asking people to bring in any quality unwanted items. They will be accepting clothes, accessories, books, toys, home accessories and decor to help provide a good variety of stock.

For more information about the charity and the work they do visit www.autismbedfordshire.net.