Charity walk raises £1587 for Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s Child Oncology Rooms

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital fundraising team has raised £1587 for the Child Oncology Rooms project.

The team organised a charity walk from Bramingham Park in Luton, to the Hospital. The Oncology Rooms project will benefit children who come into the hospital for their ongoing cancer treatment, they have to be treated in isolation because of the high risk of infection.

The project aims to transform the rooms so they are comfortable, colourful and private for patients.

They will also have temperature control, sensitive lighting and various entertainment systems.

During the walk the team collected £461.22, they also collected sponsorship from those who took part on the day, collection tins from local organisations and the Rotary Club of Dunstable, totalling just over £600.

The team from Hilton Garden Inn, Luton, organised a virtual run to coincide with the charity walk and each person ran 2.8 miles to match the walking distance and raised £492.

A spokesman for the hospital’s fundraising team said: “The overall total for this event is £1587.17.

“I am so proud of everyone who got involved in this, it was a really hot day and some people brought their children but we got to the finish line and had an amazing time raising money for the Child Oncology Rooms and we are pleased to say that work will be starting on the rooms this month.

“I’d like to thank the team at Sainsbury’s in Bramingham who partnered with us on the walk and also to our official pit stop BP, Mount pleasant road, and to TNT printing in Luton who were our official sponsor and donated the Child Oncology Walk t-shirts worn on the day.”