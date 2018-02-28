Construction work to start at main entrance of hospital

The main entrance to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital will be reduced to pedestrian and wheelchair access only as work starts on the refurbishment of the MRI suite.

The hospital is installing a third scanner in the MRI suite which will reduce the waiting time for patients. Work will start on Thursday, March 1, and is expected to take around three months.

During construction, between March 1, and May 31, those arriving by car will need to be dropped off at the Microbiology entrance on Lewsey Road, and then walk to the main hospital, a pedestrian walkway will be available.

Patients arriving for appointments at the Renal Unit by car will be directed to a temporary nearby car park, they will receive details in appointment letters. Patients arriving by taxi will have to be dropped off and picked up at the St Mary’s entrance, located through the St Mary’s car park on Dunstable Road.