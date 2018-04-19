‘Contaminated blood victims must speak out now!’ says Houghton Regis campaigner whose blood was tainted

A former Houghton Regis resident whose blood was tainted during the 1980s contamination scandal is encouraging other victims to seek justice.

Sharon Moore, 59, who now lives in Luton, was accidentally given contaminated NHS blood supplies when having a transfusion at Luton and Dunstable Hospital in 1987.

She was infected with Hepatitis C, while it is estimated that around 7,500 people in the UK were given blood products infected with HepC and HIV in the 70s and 80s .

In November 2017, the government announced that a “full statutory inquiry” will be carried out.

Sharon claimed: “The consultation for the public inquiry into contaminated NHS blood will close on April 26, and the Terms of Reference will be set for around May.

“The inquiry will focus on what went wrong and how it went wrong. Victims can apply to have their case included in the Terms and the Cabinet Office also said that legal expense funding for consultation on the Terms would be provided; it is imperative that people who have been affected get in touch either with their MP or one of the leading law houses, such as Collins Solicitors or Leigh Day.

“I believe this is the last chance for some justice!”

Sharon herself has also contacted a solicitor.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister told the BBC in November: “We have been absolutely clear of our determination to establish what happened in relation to the contaminated blood scandal.”

The L&D did not wish to make a comment.