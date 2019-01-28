Could you volunteer for Friends of Dunstable Cemetery?

Friends of Dunstable Cemetery is encouraging people to join them on Tuesday, January 29, for their first activity day of the year.

The group, which formed in January last year, came together to add value to the wonderful work undertaken by Dunstable Town Council’s Grounds and Environmental Services team at Dunstable Cemetery, in West Street.

The members have a variety of interests, some like the practical element including helping to clear up older gravestones,

sweep paths and cut back bushes. Others enjoy finding out the personal stories of those buried in the older graves and the impact they made on the town.

The group are always looking for new members to join them and hold regular activity days where members have a natter while volunteering to help keep Dunstable Cemetery tidy.

They are also hoping to fundraise this year to restore some of the older graves to their former glory.

If you are interested, contact Jack Adams-Rimmer on 01582 891434 for dates of meetings and activity days.