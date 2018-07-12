Council opens reuse shop at Thorn Turn Recycling Centre

A reuse shop at the council’s new Thorn Turn Household Waste Recycling Centre is now open for business.

The shop, which is open seven days a week from 9am till 5pm including bank holidays, sells any items taken into the council’s recycling centres which can be reused.

Reuse shop at the Thorn Turn Household Waste Recycling Centre

The reused items will go towards the council’s recycling targets and help boost the amount of waste that is reused, recycled and composted in Central Bedfordshire.

All items for sale have been collected either directly from the Thorn Turn site, near Houghton Regis, or from one of the council’s other waste recycling centre sites in Ampthill, Biggleswade and Leighton Buzzard.

The range of reusable materials being sold include bicycles, bags, luggage, clothing, shoes, soft furnishings and furniture (with valid fire safety labels), children’s games and toys, along with sports equipment including golf clubs and bags, CDs, DVDs, books, clocks, pictures, mirrors, jewellery, garden furniture and tools.

Residents who would like to donate can ask a member of staff at one of the council’s Waste Recycling Centre, all items must be in good condition and safe to use. The items will then be taken to the Thorn Turn reuse shop.

Cllr Budge Wells said: “Reuse shops are extremely popular for the public who want to grab a pre-loved bargain, and our shop at Thorn Turn is already proving to be a success.

“We are always looking at different ways that help reduce the amount of waste we dispose of and encouraging reuse is one of those ways.

“The new shop at Thorn Turn will help prevent unnecessary waste from being thrown away, and so improve our recycling rate.

“Everything we can do to help people to reuse or recycle means our residents’ council tax goes even further.

“The money saved can be spent on vulnerable members of our society, or maintenance of libraries or play areas and that has to be great news!

“We hope our residents will continue to make good use of this facility by donating items that are in a reusable condition, and perhaps also pick up a bargain for themselves whilst they’re here.”