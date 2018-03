Central Bedfordshire Council’s Highways Department are working to a repair a sinkhole in Dunstable.

The sinkhole, which is a hole in the ground caused by some form of collapse of the surface layer, is on Manchester Place and was reported to the council.

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “We’re working as quick as possible to repair this and have made it safe. “We’ll continue to provide updates on social media as our investigations continue.”