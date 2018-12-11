Council urges people over 65 to get thier free flu jab

Central Bedfordshire Council is urging its residents aged 65 and over to take up their free NHS flu vaccination.

The last batches of the vaccine were delivered to GPs and pharmacies across the country at the beginning of the month, ahead of the flu season which usually starts in December.

Last year 12,898 older people across the county did not take up their jab.

To find out if you are eligible for the free NHS flu vaccination head to www.nhs.uk/staywell.

Councillor Brian J Spurr, executive Member for Health at the council, said: “If you’re 65 and over, the single most important thing you can do to stay well this winter is to take up your free NHS flu jab.

“GPs and pharmacies in Central Bedfordshire should now have enough stock to ensure that everyone eligible can be vaccinated before the start of the flu season, so if you haven’t had chance yet or stocks had run low when you tried earlier in the autumn, now is the time to go and get protected.”