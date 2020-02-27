£13,500 fine for owners of unlicensed Caddington mobile park home

The owners of an unlicensed mobile park home in Caddinfton have been fined nearly £13,500 after they were prosecuted by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Yesterday afternoon (February 25) Savannah Frankham, 25, Tommy Frankham, 54, and their business Mayphil Park Sales Ltd, were found guilty at Luton Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay £13,499.

Savannah and Tommy Frankham, who did not attend court, were found to be operating Hillcrest Mobile Home Park in Caddington without obtaining a licence from the local authority.

Central Bedfordshire Council Housing Officers spent months investigating Hillcrest Mobile Home Park, ultimately leading to a prosecution.

Despite officers' attempts to ensure the owners applied for the appropriate licence, the mobile home park continued to operate illegally and ignored all contact from the council.

Cllr Carole Hegley, portfolio holder for housing operations, said: “Cases like these can be notoriously difficult to investigate and to bring to court, so I am delighted at this excellent result and that the site owners have been brought to justice.

“Residents who live on mobile home sites should be confident that the conditions they live in do not present a hazard to their health and safety.

"That is why we will continue to pursue site owners who fail to comply with the licensing requirements and enforce the law.”

The licensing of mobile home sites ensures the health and safety of all residents including the correct separation of units, fire safety standards are met, and sites are maintained to a high standard.

Central Bedfordshire residents can report concerns around mobile park homes by emailing housingsolutions@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk or calling 0300 300 8767.