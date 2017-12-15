Appeal for CCTV after shots fired at Dunstable home

Police are appealing for witnesses after receiving reports that two shots were fired in Mountview Avenue, Dunstable, on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at 11.57pm, when two people approached the address on a moped and fired shots towards the front door of the property, causing damage to the door frame and glass in the door. No-one was injured.

DC Tim Worden said: “This is a serious offence, and an investigation is ongoing to try to trace the people responsible. As part of our investigation we are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have any information. We’re also really keen to hear from anyone who lives in near to Mountview Avenue who has any private CCTV. We’d be keen to speak to those people and view the CCTV to see if it’s picked up any footage that may help our investigation.”

Call 101 quoting reference number JD/54441/2017.