Appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Edlesborough

Police are investigating after a car was stolen during a burglary in Edlesborough.

At around 8.45pm on Sunday, January 5, two men wearing hoodies and scarves covering their faces entered the back of a house in the High Street, and stole a set of car keys and a pair of sunglasses.

They then used the keys to steal the car that was parked on the driveway. The car has since been recovered.

Officers from Thames Valley Police are keen to hear about a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery or similar vehicle that may have been involved or from anyone who may have any CCTV or dash cam footage.

If you have any information about the incident, call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200004940.