Beds Police cadet Cindy is hot on the trail of becoming a detective with BBC Young Achievers Award!

A 17-year old Beds Police cadet has won the ‘Young Achiever’ award at the BBC Three Counties People’s Awards.

Cindy Ziu was presented with the award at a ceremony in Dunstable on Wednesday (25 September).

The budding officer is the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet representing Bedfordshire Police, and she received the award for her determination and charitable work.

Cindy worked with charity Solving Kids Cancer to raise money and awareness, raising more than £400 by organising a car wash and an auction.

The money raised went to help a young girl battling cancer.

Cindy, who is hoping to become a detective one day, said: “It was a spectacular and unexpected night, and it was nice to be nominated because of everything that I have achieved with the cadets.

“I wanted to join the cadets as I aspire to work with the police in the future and I wanted to make the community a safer place.

"I’d love to be able to reassure the community that we as police will always be there and to help the community to feel safe.

"I have to say Cadets has given me a huge insight on what to expect when working in the police, you expect the unexpected.”

Chief Inspector Ian Taylor said: “It’s really nice to see one of our cadets being recognised for her hard work, and everyone at Bedfordshire Police is incredibly proud of Cindy.

"Our cadets represent the force admirably, and are some of the most driven and enthusiastic young people in our county. Congratulations Cindy on a well-deserved award.”

Bedfordshire Police cadets is currently for young people aged 15 to 18.

The programme aims to promote an understanding of police amongst young people, to support local policing through volunteering and to assist in community and crime prevention events.

For more information about the Bedfordshire Police cadet programme, visit: www.bedfordshire.police.uk/cadets