Bomb disposal team at the scene after suspicious device found in Luton

Police have made two arrests

A suspicious device has been found in a car in Dunstable Road, Luton, with Bedfordshire Police and an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team are in attendance are at the scene.

Dunstable Road has been closed between Nadeem Plaza and Francis Street.

One man was arrested at the scene and a second man was arrested shortly afterwards in Brook Street, Luton, in connection with the same incident.

Brook Street has also been closed as a precaution.

Officers are advising people are to avoid both Brook Street and Dunstable Road and seek alternative routes.