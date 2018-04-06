Breaking news - Appeal after two men shot in Luton street

Two men have been taken to hospital after being shot in Luton, police said.

Bedfordshire Police received reports of two men with bullet wounds in Portland Road, at about 9.50pm on Thursday.

The force said: “Officers attended the scene, along with other emergency services, and both men have been taken to hospital for treatment.”

Neither of the men are thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries, said the force.

Officers are urging anyone with information to call 101 or use the online reporting tool on their website. In an emergency always dial 999.