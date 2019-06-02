Breaking news as people injured by rock throwing off road bikers in Dunstable

Several people have been injured in Dunstable after masked off road bikers threw rocks at them this afternoon.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating an incident in which off-road bikers in masks intimidated the public in Dunstable earlier this afternoon.

“At around 5.45pm, four masked riders were witnessed driving dangerously, threatening passers-by and throwing rocks.

“A number of people have suffered minor injuries.

“Officers are attending the scene in Grove Park and conducting searches and reassurance patrols. We are encouraging anyone with information about the incident or the bikers themselves to come forward.

“Please contact police on 101 quoting the reference 312 of today’s date with any information which could assist our investigation.”