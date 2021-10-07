Campaign aims to make Dunstable's streets safer

An event to highlight the benefits of crime prevention has been held in Dunstable.

The Office of Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), along with Bedfordshire Police and Central Bedfordshire Council hosted their second Safer Streets event on September 25 as part of the Safer Streets Project.

The project aims to reduce crime and make local areas safer for residents. The event was held in Manshead area after it was awarded £432,000 from the Home Office to enhance safety.

The Safer Streets team's visit

Residents were invited to Downside Community Centre to speak with the OPCC, Central Bedfordshire Council, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Dog Unit, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and other local partners who have been supporting the project.

The area will benefit from: improved street lighting, new CCTV cameras, establishing a Street Watch, establishing a Safer Street Hub and providing residents with SmartWater, Ring doorbells and crime prevention advice.

The Safer Streets team, including officers from Central Bedfordshire Council, the OPCC and volunteers also completed over 900 home visits two days before the event to raise awareness and encourage local residents to come along to the event.

Over 60 residents completed a survey to give feedback about their local area. They were provided with SmartWater, referred to the Signpost Hub, Fire Service or the Bobby Scheme for further support. The Bobby Scheme is registered charity that provides free home security for those aged over 65 or who are considered vulnerable.

Children at the event were provided with free toys from Embrace Child Victims of Crime, a national charity who provides support to children and their families who have been victims of serious crime and Luton Town Football Club engaged children in football darts.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Housing and Community Safety teams were able to provide support and advice to their tenants and the Community Safety team promoted local support services available and enabled residents to raise any concerns they had about their local area.

PCC Festus Akinbusoye said: “I am so pleased to see that the funding we won for the Manshead area from the Home Office earlier this year is being put to good use. The ambition is to increase the level of pride in the community and reduce the fear of crime."

“I’m also delighted that Central Bedfordshire has been selected in this funding round. We use an evidence-based approach to determine an area where this investment will have the greatest impact on the lives of residents because I want our residents to feel safer on our streets, and this investment will help in achieving this.”

Antonina Belcheva, Safer Streets Project Manager said: “Having completed two previous Safer Street Projects in Bedford and Luton, it shows partnership and joint working is key of success. Residents of the Manshead area were welcomed to engage with us and we encouraged them to sign up to the Street Watch scheme."

“I would like to thank Central Bedfordshire Council’s community safety team who have been so supportive from the start of the initiative. Our partner agencies such as Signpost, Link to Change, YouTurn Futures, Embrace and Victim Support are continuing to play vital part in the project. I am looking forward of us implementing significant changes in the area. Central Bedfordshire Safer Communities team will be continuing carrying home visits offering crime prevention tools.”

If you’d like to find out more about becoming a Street Watch volunteer, please email [email protected]. Street Watch assist the police by promoting good communication between neighbours and reporting of suspicious activity.