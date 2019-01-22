CCTV released after elderly woman injured in Dunstable robbery

An elderly woman fell to the ground and was injured after a robber snatched her handbag in a Dunstable street.

The robbery took place on Thursday, January 17, at around 4.15pm while the woman was walking in Oldhill on her way home from a local shop.

Police believe this man can help them with their enquiries.

Her handbag was snatched off her shoulder, which caused her to fall to the floor and she suffered minor injuries. Two bank cards were taken, along with a mobile phone and approximately £50 in cash.

CCTV has now been released as part of an investigation by Detective Constable Hasan Balic.

DC Balic said: “We would like to speak to the man in the footage, as we believe he may have information that could help our investigation. If you know who he is, please let us know. The victim is understandably shaken after the incident, and we would like to find out who is responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/3413/19. Alternatively, report information online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.