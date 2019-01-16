CCTV video shows Luton burglar eating ice-cream before breaking into a property armed with knife

This is the bizarre moment a serial burglar was captured on CCTV eating ice-cream before breaking into a property.

Paul Hayman, 36, was filmed eating the snack as he crept around a property looking for ways to get inside.

The footage shows the culprit keeping a look out as he takes a seat on the step outside the home and tucks into his ice-cream.

He was also caught on internal CCTV at the same address with the ice cream and knife making his way around the property’s garage - from where he stole around £700 of property.

Four days later, police received reports of another burglary at a nearby property where two ice cream pots had been left behind.

Officers then caught the offender during a break-in at a third property and managed to match his DNA to the pots.

Hayman, of no fixed address, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Friday (11 Jan) where he was jailed for five years and five months.

He pleaded guilty to four burglaries in Luton between 28 June and 16 July last year.

In total Hayman stole more than £5,000 from properties in Luton he broke into - including a laptop and a number of items of jewellery.

DC Kevin Howes, from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Operation Maze burglary team, said: "Hayman was a repeat offender who stole thousands of pounds worth of property from innocent victims.

"Burglary is a priority for the force and we are running specialist operations to target those involved in these types of crimes.

"We are pleased that Hayman’s offending has resulted in such a significant sentence."