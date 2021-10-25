Crooks used fake cop badges to break in to Houghton Regis home

Police are appealing for witnesses

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary where a woman was targeted by three men claiming to be police officers.

At approximately 7pm on Tuesday (October 19), a woman in her 80s was disturbed by three men who broke in through the front door of her property in Farm Close, Houghton Regis.

The victim was in her kitchen when three men gained entry to her property and introduced themselves as police officers investigating a theft in the neighbouring address. One of the offenders pulled out a fake plastic police badge, whilst the other two men searched the victim’s bedroom stealing a number of items.

The victim challenged the offenders' cover story and demanded they leave. They ran off after stealing £30 and a blue plastic wallet containing the victim's bus pass, driving licence and a loyalty card. They were seen running from Farm Close towards Dalling Drive.

The three suspects are described as white men, approximately 5’10’’, clean shaven and wearing black clothing.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “This is a despicable crime, where these three individuals have targeted a woman in her own home. I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

“I would also urge people in the area to check any CCTV cameras they may have in the surrounding area at this time.

“I would also like ask anyone who might have found the victim’s wallet, or cards to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DC Jason Wheeler by visiting the police’s online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/55955/21.

Alternatively you can contact Crime stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.