Did you see attempted knife-point robbery in Houghton Regis?

An attempted knifepoint robbery at a newsagents in Houghton Regis has sparked a police appeal.

An offender entered the store on Tithe Farm Road, at 8.15pm on Wednesday, February 5, and pointed a knife at staff, but fled without taking anything when they activated an alarm.

Police

He left the premises towards Bedford Square.

The offender is described as a black man, large build, with stubble.

He was wearing a black coat and a black beanie hat.

If anyone has any information about the attempted robbery, or saw the man before or after the incident, call 101, quoting reference 426 of 5 February.