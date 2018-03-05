Did you see racial abuse incident in Dunstable?

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were racially abused in Dunstable on Monday, February 26.

The man and woman were walking along the High Street, at about 5.50pm, when a woman started using threatening language and shouting racial abuse at them. The offender is described as white, 5’6” and of average build.

PC Simon Day said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward as we do not tolerate racial abuse.

“This was an unacceptable incident which was extremely distressing for both of the victims.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JD/9360/2018.