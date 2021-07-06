Did you see two men in vicinity of suspected arson attack in Houghton Regis?

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a suspected arson incident in Chelsea Gardens, Houghton Regis.

At approximately 10.50pm on Sunday, July 4, police were called to a report of a fire at a property. Emergency services attended and secured the building, which was empty at the time and therefore no-one was injured.

Two men were seen in the vicinity prior to the incident. One of the men is described as black, tall and thin with Afro hair. The second man is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins and at the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a black parka jacket and light blue jeans.

Chelsea Gardens general street scene (Google)

Trainee Detective Constable Bethany Elliot, who is investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at the time of the incident or has information about the two men seen in the area.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by visiting the online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/34683/21.