Dunstable businesswoman issues warning after fraudsters hack Mini Maines Facebook account

A Dunstable business is warning customers after shameless fraudsters hacked her Facebook account.

Jess Turmaine, owner of Mini Maines, Eleanor's Cross, was upset to discover that her Mini Maines profile had been broken into, with the culprits trying to trick customers into spending money.

The businesswoman wishes to warn residents, and asks them to please use her new account: 'Mini Maines Childrens Hair', and ignore the hacked account, which has had its name changed to 'Turmaine Jessica'.

The old, hacked account, which has had its photos changed. The culprits have also posted scams. Do not contact this account.

Jess told the Gazette: "I went to my messages on Facebook and found that I had been signed out. They changed my display picture and changed the cover photo.

"About 30 people have reported the page and they [the fraudsters] have even taken money off one of my customers. It's not something I want happening in my name. I've only been open a couple of months."

Thankfully, the customer was able to get her money back via her bank, but Jessica is worried that some residents may still be unaware of the problem and fall foul of the hackers' scams on the old account.

Jessica claims that she is also disappointed that no action has been taken since she first reported the incident to Action Fraud and Facebook.

Jessica's new Facebook account.

She added: "Basically, no-one is helping me. I'm a bit annoyed to be honest.

"I was upset when it first happened but the support of my customers has made me feel better.

"I lost all my Facebook reviews [which were on the hacked account] but people are being really helpful and putting up reviews on the new one.

"But some people are still messaging the old account. Please keep an eye out. It's a scam."

Jessica's new Mini Maines account is here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100073486861115The Gazette contacted Facebook, but to date it has not responded.

An Action Fraud spokeswoman confirmed that Jessica's complaint was "currently being assessed by the City of London Police’s National Fraud Intelligence Bureau."