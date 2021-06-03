Dunstable drug dealer jailed over two years after being caught with Class A drugs

Dennis Kamau, 30, of Morcom Road, pleaded guilty to counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin in a hearing at Amersham Crown Court on Friday, May 28.

He was sentenced to a total of two years and four months’ imprisonment.

At around 3pm on April 19 this year, officers detained Kamau for a stop and search in Tring Road, Aylesbury

Dennis Kamau has been jailed for two years and four months

A stash of class A drugs was found on his person. This led to a search of his address, where further amounts of crack cocaine and heroin were seized to a value of more than £1,000.

Kamau was charged the following day and remanded in custody, before pleading guilty to the offences.

Investigating officer PC Ben McNeill said: “We will relentlessly pursue and prosecute drug dealers, who cause untold harm in our communities.

“Through the Thames Valley Police Stronghold campaign, we will actively target those who seek to exploit vulnerable individuals to their own ends and we will not rest until a County Line or a crime group is no more.

“Kamau will now serve a prison sentence as a result of his criminal activity, and I hope that this conviction will serve as a warning to others who seek to profit from such offences.

“Our communities are important to us in tackling these issues, and I would urge anybody who has any information about drug supply to please report this to Thames Valley Police on 101 or online.