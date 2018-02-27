Dunstable fly tipper sentenced

A man from Quarry Walk in Dunstable has received an 8-week prison sentence (suspended for 12 months) after pleading guilty to four offences of fly tipping in locations across Central Bedfordshire.

When sentencing Daniel Joseph Peters on 22 February at Luton Magistrates Court, the judge said he considered the offences so serious that they exceed the custody threshold due to the number of incidents, and the fact that the offences were committed for commercial gain.

Peters, aged 25, is subject to an electronic curfew for two months between 7pm to 7am, and is not to leave his house between these hours. Peters is also subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for five years. A CBO is an order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals whose behaviour has brought them before a criminal court.

An investigation was started when Central Bedfordshire Council received two reports of fly tipping in December 2016. The council investigated offences on Sewell Lane in Dunstable, and on The Green in Whipsnade. The evidence led to a builder, who revealed that Peters had offered to remove the waste from a property being renovated.

Peters was interviewed about these fly tipping incidents, as well as two previous incidents: one on Margret Lane in Pulloxhill in June 2016, and another in Totternhoe Knolls in July 2016.

Peters failed to attend his court hearing, and a warrant was issued. Peters was arrested on Monday 8 January 2018 and attended Luton Crown Court the same day. He pleaded guilty to all four offences of fly tipping, and was sentenced last week at Luton Magistrates Court.

The builder who had paid £80 to Peters for the waste removal hadn’t got a waste transfer note for the transaction, and so was issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Councillor Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We are delighted with the result of this court case, and the severity of the sentence in particular. This shows how seriously this crime is now considered. The sentence imposed on Peters sends out a clear message to others not to commit fly tipping offences.

“Central Bedfordshire is a beautiful place to live and we will continue to work hard to keep it this way. Dumping rubbish isn’t tolerated under any circumstances, and we will use evidence to prosecute.”

Residents can help reduce this crime by reporting any incidents of fly tipping to the council’s customer services team on 0300 300 8302, or by email to: customers@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.