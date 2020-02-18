Dunstable man arrested after fatal collision

A 27-year-old man from Dunstable was arrested following a road accident in Northampton which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The 20-year-old female pedestrian from Northampton, was in a collision with a grey VW Passat at about 11pm, in Wake Way, Grange Park, Northampton, on Thursday, February 6.

Police

She suffered serious injuries in the collision and died in hospital on Sunday, February 16.

The man from Dunstable, and a 23-year-old woman from Northampton, were arrested on Friday, February 7, on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and driving without due care and attention.

They have been released under investigation.

Investigations into the collision continue and anyone with information is asked to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 20000072400.