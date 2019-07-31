Dunstable man jailed for kidnapping and attacking woman

A man found guilty of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in a Dunstable street has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison, along with a 10-year restraining order.

Terry Rollings, 36, of no fixed address, was sentenced yesterday (Tuesday) at Luton Crown Court, after being found guilty of kidnap, actual bodily harm (ABH), using threatening behaviour to cause alarm or distress, and driving above the legal alcohol limit.

Terry Rollings

On Friday 8 February, at around 8pm, Rollings was drinking in a Dunstable pub and texted his partner to join him.

Rollings and his partner left the location just after 10pm and drove to Chiltern Road, Dunstable. A member of the public driving along the street witnessed a man shouting and dragging a woman out of a silver Renault van.

Fearing for the woman’s safety, the member of the public intervened and, having been verbally assaulted by Rollings, called the police. During the altercation, the victim managed to run away.

Rollings ran after her in the direction of the High Street, where he grabbed her in a headlock and threw her to the pavement, continuing to assault her. Another member of the public attempted to intervene, but Rollings dragged the victim into his van and drove away.

Officers responding to the 999 call located the van and attempted to stop it, but Rollings kept driving, and turned into Royce Close, where he stopped and was detained. When out of the van, Rollings was asked to provide a specimen of breath, which he failed to do, and he was arrested.

In court, Her Honour Judge Barbara Mensah, praised the actions of the members of the public for their intervention on behalf of the victim, and said: “I am in no doubt she was an extremely vulnerable lady and someone who needed your help.”

Rollings was sentenced to a total of two years and six months imprisonment.

Detective Constable Edward Mitchell, investigating, said: “Rolling’s behaviour was relentless and brutal, and thanks to the members of the public who attempted to stop him, the victim was spared further violence.

“The 10-year restraining order imposed on Rollings by the judge today is significant in that it highlights the serious nature of this offence.

“We are dedicated to supporting and protecting victims of domestic violence and bringing offenders like Rollings to justice.

“There is no excuse for domestic abuse or violence. If you have concerns for yourself, or someone else, please contact the police.

“If you are a witness to a violent situation, please remember that your personal safety is the most important thing.

“Trust your instincts and if you believe a situation is escalating, try not to get involved. Look for a way to leave the scene, put some distance between yourself and the other person and, if you are able, call 999. If you’re unable to call the police during the incident, then call as soon as you can.”