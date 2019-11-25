Dunstable man jailed for threats to kill his ex-partner

A man from Dunstable who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend has been jailed for one year and eight months.

Scott Gibbs, 38, of Chiltern Road, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, November 20, after being found guilty of threats to kill and stalking.

Scott Gibbs

In October, Gibbs sent several text messages to the victim, threatening to kill her after their relationship broke down.

When he received little response he started emailing her, and continued to threaten to take her life before taking to social media to post accusations about her publically.

He continued to harass her and even contacted the victim’s child, making further threats.

Police Constable James Bonney said: “Gibbs carried out targeted harassment and his threats left the victim and her child extremely shaken and upset; harassment and threats like this can cause immeasurable damage.

“We are glad that Gibbs has been given a custodial sentence, and we hope this result shows victims who may be going through something similar, that they can speak out and they can get help.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from stalking or harassment, do not suffer in silence, you can report it by calling 101. In case of emergency always call 999.

> You can also call the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300.