Dunstable man jailed six years after causing death by dangerous driving

A Dunstable man has been jailed for six years after causing a fatal collision last summer while driving high on drugs.

Mark Fenton, 49, of Loring Road, was jailed for six years and nine months at Stoke Crown Court today after pleading guilty to death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs following an earlier trial.

On August 31, 2017, Fenton was driving an Iveco Daily van near to the JCB World Parts Centre on the westbound carriageway of the A50 when he collided with a Mercedes Sprinter box van.

Sadly the driver of the Mercedes van – 62-year-old David Rowlatt, from Kettering in Northamptonshire – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from Staffordshire Police arrested Fenton immediately after he tested positive in a roadside drugs test for cocaine.

PC Martin Colclough from the force’s collision investigation unit said: “This is a clear example of the tragic consequences of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. I hope this sends a message that driving whilst on drugs can result in a long custodial sentence.

“Whilst no sentence can ever undo the pain and suffering caused to the family of Mr Rowlatt after their loss, I can only hope that the conclusion of this case helps the family in coming to terms with what happened. Our thoughts are of course with his family at this time.”