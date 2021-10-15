Dunstable men attacked victim and forced him to jump 30ft from block of flats in 'truly horrifying ordeal'

Two men have been jailed for 13 years each, for subjecting a victim to a ‘truly horrifying ordeal’ in which they falsely imprisoned him and forced him to jump from a block of flats.

Trevor Housden, 47, from Mountview Avenue, Dunstable, and Daniel Brown, 44, of Broadwalk, Dunstable, were both jailed for 13 years at Luton Crown Court today (Friday) after being convicted of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and false imprisonment.

On October 25 , 2020, police officers were carrying out a routine patrol in Dunstable where they discovered a man on the floor in The Quadrant with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries and an investigation was launched.

Trevor Housden, left, and Daniel Brown, right

The victim explained how he had visited the flat of Brown and Housden where he was then held against his will. The two offenders tied him to the chair and subjected him to a sustained violent attack, hitting him with a bat several times over a period of hours.

They then took him to the balcony of the flat where they threatened him and ordered him to jump.

The victim felt he had no other choice but to jump, despite the approximate 30 foot drop. It was at this point he was found by officers and taken to hospital.

A warrant carried out shortly afterwards at the flat resulted in the two men being arrested. A baseball bat was found hidden behind a framed picture, and a wooden chair with the victim’s blood on it was found in the living room.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes said: “Housden and Brown subject their victim to a truly horrifying and violent ordeal, from which he may never truly recover.

“He was faced with the unimaginable choice of jumping several floors or dying at the hands of these two despicable individuals.

“Throughout the process the offenders continually denied their actions and provided no real motive for the attack.

“I’m really pleased that they will now be facing a substantial amount of time behind bars. I’d like to praise the officer investigating this case in particular for the outstanding job he did which ensured two dangerous men have now been locked up for a long time.”

If you have been affected by crime you can contact Signpost for free and confidential support, whether the crime has been reported to the police or not.