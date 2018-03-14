Dunstable murder victim who died as a result of a stab wound is identified

A man who died after being stabbed in Dunstable last week has been named this morning by police.

Officers were called at 11.12pm on Thursday (March 8) to reports of concern for the welfare of Mark Evans, 54, of Redfield Close. Emergency services attended and Mr Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem was carried out which revealed he died as a result of a stab wound.

An investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, and Angela Ayre, 73, of Redfield Close, was charged with murder. She appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where she was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.