Dunstable ‘paedophile hunter’ faces assault charges

A well-known ‘paedophile hunter’ from Dunstable appeared in court last week over charges of assault and possessing a bladed article.

Neil Ivall, 41, appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 25, to enter a plea of ‘not guilty’ to the charges. It is alleged that on April 7, Mr Ivall assaulted a woman and youth in Dunstable and he also allegedly had a card knife in his possession.

The charges do not relate to his work as a paedophile hunter.

Mr Ivall and his wife Katie have featured in national newspapers as well as on Channel 4’s 24 Hours in Police Custody. Their activities involved posing as underage girls online and filming their encounters with alleged predators before passing the information to police.

A trial date has been set at Luton Magistrates Court for July 13.