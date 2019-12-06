Dunstable paedophile jailed four years for sexually assaulting young girl

A Dunstable paedophile has been jailed for four years after sexually assaulting a young girl on several occasions.

Kabirul Islam, 41, of High Street South, Dunstable, was found guilty of one count of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by penetration and two counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching.

Kabirol Islam

He was sentenced to four years in prison at Luton Crown Court last Wednesday (27 November) following the incident in July this year.

He will also be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) when he is released, which will impose conditions to which he must adhere, or face further penalty.

At the time of the assaults, the girl immediately recognised that his actions were wrong and alerted an adult, which led to Islam being arrested and charged.

DC Wesley Hall, who investigated, said: “I am glad that Islam was handed a custodial sentence for such a horrific offence.

"I would like to praise the victim’s bravery in telling an adult what had happened to her. How this young girl must have felt when he deliberately violated her could permanently remain with her, but with the appropriate support she can move on with her life.

“We want to take this opportunity to encourage parents to talk to their children and teach them how to keep themselves safe from abuse.”

The NSPCC website has a wealth of information on how to teach your child about staying safe from sexual abuse, including the PANTS underwear rule:

P – Privates are private

A – Always remember your body belongs to you

N – No means no

T – Talk about secrets that upset you

S – Speak up, someone can help