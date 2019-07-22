Dunstable paedophile who abused girl 11 found guilty of 'heinous' crimes

A paedophile who dragged his brave victim through courts twice after denying historic sex abuse crimes has been told he faces jail.

Patrick Ryan, 76, of Poynters Road, Dunstable, was found guilty today (Monday) of three counts of indecent assault of a girl under the age of 14.

The abuse started when the girl was between the ages of 11 and 12 20 years ago.

Ryan would consistently touch her in a sexual manner, which happened regularly over a year.

She reported it to the police in 2017. When Ryan was arrested and questioned, he denied all allegations and went on to plead not guilty at an earlier court hearing.

Detective Steve Francis, from the force’s Public Protection Unit said: “We are pleased that Ryan was found guilty of sexually assaulting such a young girl. It was very brave of the victim to come forward and disclose what had happened to her after all this time.

“Child abuse is one of the most heinous crimes and it won’t be tolerated in our county. This is a good example of how it is never too late to report sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it took place. I hope that this case shows to others that if you come forward, your voice will be heard and justice will be done.”

Ryan will be sentenced on 12 September.

People can report concerns around child sexual abuse by calling police on 101.

The NSPCC website has help and advice about non-recent abuse, and the NAPAC website also offers support to adult survivors of child abuse.