Family pay tribute to Dunstable woman who died in unexplained circumstances

The family of a woman who died in Dunstable last week have issued a tribute to her.

Kelly Bramwell, 39, was found dead in her flat in High Street South in the early hours of Friday morning (9 August). Officers were called at approximately 2.30am to a report of concern. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

News

A post mortem, which took place the following day (Saturday) was inconclusive, and further tests will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

In a statement Miss Bramwell’s family said: “Kelly was a mother, daughter, sister, nanna and aunt and she will be missed by her family.”

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, said: “Our thoughts are with Kelly’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kelly’s death and would urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DI Jenkins on 101 quoting Op Clerk.