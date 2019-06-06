Fleeing burglar caught red-handed with torch and screwdriver in Houghton Regis is jailed for three years

A fleeing burglar who was caught by police red-handed with a torch and a screwdriver in Houghton Regis has been jailed for three years.

Callum Wheeler, 26, of Church Road, Luton, was arrested by two police officers who were attending an address in Dolphin Drive, Houghton Regis, following reports of an attempted break in at around 11.20pm on 1 February.

Callum Wheeler

He was arrested when trying to make off from police, less than half an hour after the incident.

During a search, a torch and a screwdriver were found in Wheeler’s possession.

Wheeler denied any involvement in the attempted break in, but a footprint left at the crime scene was matched to the distinctive footwear he was wearing at the time of his arrest.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday, (5 June), for three years.

The footprint in the house (left) and sole of Wheeler's shoe (right)

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, who investigated, said: “This was a brazen attempted burglary on an unsuspecting victim. Fortunately, Wheeler was unsuccessful and was apprehended shortly after the incident.

“Wheeler used a number of excuses for items found in his possession, and claimed that he picked up the screwdriver as he found it on the ground in the middle of the night, while running from the police.

“Hopefully he will now take this time to contemplate his actions. We also hope that this sentence will serve as a deterrent to anyone contemplating making ill gains at other people's expense.”