Gang of topless skinheads assault and rob teenage boy in Houghton Regis

Police are investigating after a teenage boy was assaulted and robbed in Houghton Regis yesterday by a gang of topless skinheads.

On Tuesday, July 16, at around 3pm, four young men surrounded the teenager in Westminster Gardens.

Westminster Gardens, Houghton Regis

They snatched a gold chain from his neck and pushed him off his red Carrera mountain bike before stealing it. The victim suffered minor injuries.

All four offenders are described as white teenagers, with shaven heads, of a slim but muscular build. They were topless and wearing shorts.

Investigating Officer Jenita Tailor said: “This was an unprovoked attack and we won’t tolerate these kinds of offences in our county. I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us.

“We remain dedicated to protecting our communities from violent offenders.

“If anyone was in the area at the time, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help our investigation, please get in contact.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 or visit the online reporting centre on the force website, quoting reference 40/40814/19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111