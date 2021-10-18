Have you seen this man? Police hunt after armed robbery in Houghton Regis

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help in tracing a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Houghton Regis.

They are looking to locate Lloyd Frater, 34, of no fixed abode, following an incident on Friday (October 15 ).

He has connections to Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, Sheffield in South Yorkshire and Slough in Berkshire and is described as 5ft 10ins and of medium build.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts, or who recognises the man pictured, is urged to contact police immediately.

Detective Inspector Alison Whitworth, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has information on Mr Frater’s whereabouts. If you see him please do not approach him but contact us immediately.

“Anyone who knows his location and is assisting him in any way may be at risk of committing a criminal offence.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 40/55159/21. In case of emergency always call 999.