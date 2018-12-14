Heavy fine for Luton landlord who ignored prohibition order

A Luton landlord has been heavily fined for continuing to rent out a poorly converted garage after being ordered to stop.

Changhaiz Ishaq of Dallow Road was ordered to pay £8,510 by Luton magistrates for defying a prohibition order on his property.

A prohibition order is a formal notice saying that a property, or part of it, cannot be occupied because the living conditions are so dangerous that it would be unsafe for anyone to live there.

An extensive list of the many issues with the property included: no gas safety certificate, live cables adjacent to water supply in the shower room, evidence of rodent infestation in the kitchen, inadequate ventilation and heating throughout, resulting in mould growth, lack of windows, aggravating ventilation concerns and limiting natural light, no damp proof membrane to ground floor.

The property had become the subject of a prohibition order while under the management of a previous landlord. When it reverted to Ishaq’s control he was still bound by the order. Despite this, he issued new agreements with tenants and flouted the law concerning houses in multiple occupation by failing to secure the correct licence.

Cllr Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for housing, said: “Even though the landlord ‘inherited’ the court order he was still liable to adhere to it. Our message to unscrupulous landlords is this – no one is above the law.”

Ishaq was fined £440 for not having an HMO licence; £7,700 for breaching the order, £440; a victim surcharge of £120 and costs of £250.