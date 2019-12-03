Houghton Regis man charged over fatal M1 collision in which 19-year-old died

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision on the M1 in Bedfordshire.

Wojciech Bokowski, 64, of Travertine Close, Houghton Regis, has been charged with five offences following the incident on Sunday, December 1.

This includes one count of causing death by dangerous driving, and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Bokowski appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday) and was remanded into custody. He is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on 13 January.

At around 3.15pm, officers were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle on the M1 southbound carriageway near to junction 11a.

Emergency services attended, but unfortunately one of the passengers in the car, a man in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Five other people were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or get in touch via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting Op Torr.