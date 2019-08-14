Houghton Regis man fined over £1,300 after being caught littering on council CCTV

A man captured littering in Dunstable on CCTV has been fined over £1,300, after he failed to pay the original smaller fixed penalty.

Harry Lay, 23, of Houghton Regis, was caught on CCTV on September 13, 2018, litterinhg in a car park located in Court Drive, Dunstable.

Luton Magistrates' Court

Central Bedfordshire Council’s CCTV cameras provided clear evidence of paper and cardboard being taken from a car and being thrown in the bushes.

The council’s environmental protection officers investigated and found that who the vehicle license plate belonged to.

Lay was fined £80 for the offence, with the option to pay £50 if he settled the fine within eight days. However, he refused to pay, despite being sent numerous reminders.

At Luton Magistrates Court on August 8, Mr Lay admitted that the CCTV showed him littering and he pleaded guilty to the offence. He was ordered to pay total costs of £1,330.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This prosecution shows how useful our cameras can be in helping us to reduce crime, nuisance and anti-social behaviour and assist in securing prosecutions.

“I would like to urge people to always dispose of their waste properly. Residents can do this through their regular bin collections, and if they have additional household waste or recycling this can be taken to their nearest household waste recycling centre.

“Mr Lay ignored several opportunities to settle the original fine and left us with no option but to pursue this matter through the courts.

“Littering is a deliberate and thoughtless act that impacts on the environment. Failure to dispose properly of any type of waste is simply not acceptable and we will take action against anyone caught - regardless of the type or quantity of discarded waste.”