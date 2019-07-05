Houghton Regis registered sex offender jailed for three years after sexually assaulting woman in Dunstable

A man who carried out a sexual assault on a woman in Dunstable in April has been jailed today (Friday) for three years.

Tyrone O’Donoghue, 37, of Douglas Crescent, Houghton Regis, pleaded guilty to performing a sexual act on a woman without her consent.

On Friday, April 15, at around 10.45pm, a member of the public called police after seeing the couple on the ground in a grassed area of Westfield Road, Dunstable.

A few moments later, a woman called the ambulance service, stating she had been sexually assaulted by a man she identified as a man known to her; Tyrone O’Donoghue.

Police attended the scene and O’Donoghue was arrested.

When his bag was searched, police found a Stanley knife, a bottle of Jack Daniels, and a sex toy.

DC Paul Falcon said: “During the incident, the victim managed to record the offences on her mobile phone.

“I have no doubt, had she not called an ambulance, she would have been subjected to an even more horrific attack.”

DS Clare Gilbert, who led the investigation, added: “The team worked tirelessly into the early morning in order to gather the evidence to secure a charge, due to the ongoing risk it was believed O’Donoghue posed.”

“The victim did not have capacity to give consent and during her ordeal, repeatedly told O’Donoghue to stop what he was doing. He did not.

“O’Donoghue took advantage of a friend in a vulnerable state and sexually assaulted her.”

His Honour Judge Andrew Bright, presiding, commented that O’Donoghue’s behaviour ‘only just missed the criteria for a dangerous offender.’

His early guilty plea was taken into consideration, and at Luton Crown Court, O’Donoghue was sentenced to 30 months for assault by penetration, and nine months for sexual assault, to run concurrently.

O’Donoghue, who was a registered sex offender at the time of the offence, was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite notification order requiring him to report personal details to police annually.

He also received a further six months for possession of a bladed article.

A Beds Police spokesman added: "Sex without consent is rape. A person must have the freedom and capacity to consent to any sexual activity in order for this consent to be given.

"Support and guidance for victims of sexual assault and rape is available from the police and partner agencies, as well as through the criminal investigation process.

"Victims can make a report by using the online reporting tool or calling 101."

You can also contact Bedfordshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), the Emerald Centre, which offers a safe, non-judgmental, caring and sensitive service or the Hope Programme, which provides support, counselling and coaching for sexual victims in Bedfordshire.

Always call 999 in an emergency.