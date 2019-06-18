Houghton Regis teen to spend 3 years in Young Offenders' Institute for Bedford Square stabbing

A teenage boy has been sentenced for stabbing another teen in Houghton Regis earlier this year - leaving his victim with life-changing injuries.

The 15-year-old boy was sentenced to three years in a Young Offender's Institution at Luton Crown Court today (Tuesday) after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Bedford Square

Police were called at around 5pm on Friday, April 26, to Bedford Square, Houghton Regis after reports that a boy had been stabbed in the stomach.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries and an investigation was launched. Shortly afterwards officers identified and arrested the 15-year-old offender. The knife was found in a nearby dustbin.

During his interview with police, the offender admitted the stabbing and to being a habitual knife carrier.

DC Colin Knight, said: “This is another tragic example of the impact knife crime is having on young people. A teenage boy has sustained life-changing injuries and faced several operations, while another will now be spending a substantial time in jail, all because one of them was carrying a knife. It is sheer luck that the victim is still alive today.

“We need young people to understand that carrying a knife is not a solution to your problems. It will not make you safer – it will only make the situation worse. Just by carrying a knife you are increasing your chances of using it, as well as becoming a victim of knife crime yourself.

“We’re continuing to work with our partners to combat knife crime – but we need the support of our communities. If you suspect someone may be carrying a knife, please do report it. You could be helping to save a young person’s life.”

For further information on knife crime, including where to get help and support, visit the Bedfordshire Police website.