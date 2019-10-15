Houghton Regis yob Kyle Hipgrave sentenced to 18 months for joyriding stolen car and possession of a knife

A 19-year-old man from Houghton Regis has been sentenced after joyriding a stolen car and carrying a knife in public.

Kyle Hipgrave, 19, of Kingsland Close, Houghton Regis, was sentenced to one year and six months in a Youth Offenders Institute on Friday (11 October) at Luton Crown Court.

He received six months for having a bladed article in a public place and received a further 12 months for aggravated vehicle taking, which will run consecutively. Hipgrave was also disqualified from driving.

On 3 July 2019, Hipgrave was spotted by officers in Barton Le Clay as he drove a stolen car. Officers pursued him, and once blocked in, Hipgrave rammed the car into the police vehicle. Hipgrave was searched and was found to be carrying a knife.

Detective Constable Lindsey Cook said: “Hipgrave has shown complete disregard for the law and will now spend one of his first years of adulthood in a Youth Offenders Institute where hopefully he will contemplate his actions.

“We also hope this sentence will serve as a warning to any young people carrying knives, or who are thinking of pursuing a life of crime, that this behaviour is unacceptable, and actions have consequences.”

Anyone with any information about knife crime in their area is asked to call 101, or 999 in an emergency.