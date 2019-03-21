Hunt for man after Luton nightclub attack

The hunt is on for a man who assaulted on a woman in a Luton nightclub which left her needing stitches.

Between 1.30am and 2.30am on Sunday 10 March, the woman was stood in the doorway at Ruby’s bar in Chapel Street, Luton.

A bottle or glass was thrown at her face by an unknown man, who ran off in the direction of George Street.

The victim needed a number of stitches to her eyebrow and under her eyelid.

The suspect is described as white, with dark hair and was wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DS Barnes through 101 or via our online reporting centre, quoting reference 40/14078/19.