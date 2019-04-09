Hunt for masked gang after knife attack on Luton street

A man who fled from his car was attacked and threatened with a hunting knife on a Luton street at the weekend.

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the man was robbed and his car was stolen in the street on Sunday (7 April).

At approximately 10pm, the victim was sitting in his vehicle in Surrey Street, when five men with their faces covered approached the vehicle and threatened him.

He got out of his car and ran to his home nearby, leaving his key in the ignition.

He was followed by two offenders and was physically assaulted before being threatened with what is described as a hunting-style knife.

The offenders all had their faces covered and were wearing coats with the hoods up. They made off in the victim’s car, a silver Mercedes E Class with the Polish registration plate WS85739, in the direction of Surrey Street Primary School.

Detective Constable Mandy Godfree, investigating, said: “This was a shocking and violent incident which has left the victim shaken, and we are committed to finding the people responsible.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or who saw the silver Mercedes driving away down Surrey Street.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DC Godfree by calling 101 or through the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre and quoting reference number 40/20075/19.

>Alternatively you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.